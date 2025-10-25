news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2931f9e-5f60-4d70-99e1-881a276e6f2d/conversions/53ddec41-380e-4869-beb0-641d193d9918-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2931f9e-5f60-4d70-99e1-881a276e6f2d/conversions/53ddec41-380e-4869-beb0-641d193d9918-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2931f9e-5f60-4d70-99e1-881a276e6f2d/conversions/53ddec41-380e-4869-beb0-641d193d9918-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2931f9e-5f60-4d70-99e1-881a276e6f2d/conversions/53ddec41-380e-4869-beb0-641d193d9918-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia doesn't trust either Kiev or Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with a Hungarian YouTube channel, explained the latest calls for a ceasefire as simply an attempt to play for time.

According to the politician, this is precisely the logic Zelensky is guided by. The Russian diplomat noted that Moscow recognizes Ukraine's independence, but residents of the regions that became part of Russia have been subjected to shocking discrimination by Kiev.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

"For us, it's not about territories as they are. It's about the people who have lived on these lands for centuries. They built cities, including Odessa—the famous city founded by Catherine the Great. Her monument was recently torn down by the Zelensky's regime, which wants to forget the pages of history that somehow connected Ukrainians and Russians. But that won't happen. They won't be able to destroy it."