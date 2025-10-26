The imperative of dialogue for peace and the futility of policies of isolation were mutually acknowledged. The positions of Belarus and the Holy See on these matters align closely. This was articulated during a meeting at the Palace of Independence on October 27.

President Alexander Lukashenko met with Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in Vatican City. Minsk, in accordance with tradition, cultivates respectful relations with the Holy See.

Cardinal Gugerotti arrived in Belarus as the Holy Father Leo XIV’s special envoy to participate in the principal festivities commemorating the centenary of the Pinsk Catholic Diocese. The day before, events took place at the Cathedral of the Ascension of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Brest Cathedral of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Gugerotti, who previously served as Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus for five years—effectively, the Holy See’s ambassador—holds Belarus close to his heart and considers it a second homeland. The meeting at the Palace of Independence began warmly and amicably.

President to Gugerotti: "We welcome you here at any time."

“I have thoroughly familiarized myself with your visit. I am very pleased that you remembered Belarus, that you liked Belarus and our people. Not only Catholics, but also Orthodox and others. Even Muslims received your visit very positively. This indicates that your footprint in Belarus, forgive the tautology, is not without consequence,” the head of state remarked. “Therefore, I sincerely look forward to meeting with you. I remember all our previous meetings, conversations, negotiations, commitments—whether fulfilled or not—and today we will speak openly and amicably about these matters. I am very glad to meet and discuss any issues that may have accumulated in our relationship.”

Lukashenko also congratulated Gugerotti on his successful service: “I have been watching your work with great attention. I am very pleased for you. I always believe that in your success there is a small part of the Belarusian soul. That is why we welcome you here. Come any time. I don’t know what kind of visa you need, but you are practically Belarusian.”

Gugerotti, in turn, confirmed that a visa is required, which typically takes about 15 days to process.

“No, we will resolve the issue so that you can come to Belarus at any time without waiting 15 days. You are not a stranger to us,” reassured the Belarusian leader.

A Vatican representative described sanctions policies as "suicidal" for countries and peoples. Such meetings provide an opportunity to discuss spiritual and practical issues. The Roman Catholic Church is the second-largest religious community in Belarus, and Minsk and the Holy See share similar approaches on key global issues—a fact repeatedly confirmed through personal meetings between Lukashenko and the Pope. The constructive outlook for developing relations remains unchanged even after the enthronement of the new pontiff.

The Vatican has repeatedly condemned Western sanctions against Belarus, a stance appreciated by the Belarusian side.

Gugerotti emphasized that President Lukashenko perceives the security challenges in the region: “Isolation—aimed at isolating nations and countries—is unacceptable for us. It is a policy that actually causes harm. It is a self-destructive approach. All nations of good will must work together, cooperate, and strive to end war. It is fundamental for us to uphold the rights of every nation and country. Each people is important. Peoples need support to develop,” he said.

He added that the Catholic Church maintains good relations with Orthodox communities and collaborates on various issues, including efforts to resolve the tragic conflict in Ukraine. “We are taking all possible steps to avoid politics of division and to promote cooperation, unity, and peace. President Lukashenko perceives the security issues in the region, but these concerns are shared by all countries in the world. We believe that the way to address these problems is through unity and tangible action. There are no eternal enemies, and we must do everything possible to shorten the era of hostility and conflict,” Gugerotti concluded.