Vilnius prepares plan to completely close border with Belarus

Vilnius has prepared a plan to completely close the border with Belarus. This was announced by Prime Minister Ruginienė. It is scheduled to be adopted on Wednesday, October 29. Diplomats and citizens of EU countries will not be affected by the restrictions.

This may mean that the border crossings that Lithuania closed at 11:30 PM on October 26 will not reopen anytime soon. Traffic has still not been restored there, according to the Belarusian State Border Committee.