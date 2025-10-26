3.67 BYN
Vilnius prepares plan to completely close border with Belarus
Vilnius has prepared a plan to completely close the border with Belarus. This was announced by Prime Minister Ruginienė. It is scheduled to be adopted on Wednesday, October 29. Diplomats and citizens of EU countries will not be affected by the restrictions.
This may mean that the border crossings that Lithuania closed at 11:30 PM on October 26 will not reopen anytime soon. Traffic has still not been restored there, according to the Belarusian State Border Committee.
One of the reasons for the border closure, previously cited by Lithuanian sources, was today's meeting of the Baltic republic's National Security Commission. However, given the latest statements from Vilnius, this is by no means a reason. Currently, nearly 1,600 trucks are registered in the online queue to leave Lithuania. 420 cars are also waiting to leave.