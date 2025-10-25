Lukashenko and Pope's Special Envoy Gugerotti Confident in Importance of Dialogue for Global Harmony

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c886d223-6c62-4392-8907-dbf5c6dd0121/conversions/6c16bbd1-231a-42e3-80ff-4cabad3db35f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c886d223-6c62-4392-8907-dbf5c6dd0121/conversions/6c16bbd1-231a-42e3-80ff-4cabad3db35f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c886d223-6c62-4392-8907-dbf5c6dd0121/conversions/6c16bbd1-231a-42e3-80ff-4cabad3db35f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c886d223-6c62-4392-8907-dbf5c6dd0121/conversions/6c16bbd1-231a-42e3-80ff-4cabad3db35f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has met with Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in the Vatican Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, BelTA informs.

"I have been briefed on your visit in detail. I am very glad that you do remember Belarus and like Belarus, like our people. Everyone. Not just Catholics and Orthodox. Others too. Even Muslims welcomed your visit. This shows that your footprint in Belarus is not in vain," the head of state said.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti is visiting Belarus as a special envoy of Pope Leo XIV to participate in the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Diocese of Pinsk. It was founded on October 25, 1925, and is now one of four Catholic dioceses in Belarus, covering the Brest and Gomel regions.