U.S. Pulls Troops to Venezuela's Shores
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington is transforming from a peacemaker into a warmonger. The U.S. has sharply increased its naval presence in the Caribbean near Venezuela: destroyers, a cruiser-carrier and landing ships carrying marines have been joined by the world's largest aircraft carrier with dozens of helicopters, fighter jets and aircraft.
The government of the Bolivarian Republic has condemned the military provocation in the Caribbean, calling it preparation for a full-scale military confrontation.
Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of ground military operations in Venezuela due to the rise in drug trafficking.