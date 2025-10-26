Vatican Spokesman: Isolating Countries and Peoples Is Suicidal

Isolating countries and peoples is suicidal and does not contribute to conflict resolution. Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches at the Vatican, told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BelTA.

"Isolation—isolating peoples and countries—is unacceptable to us. This is a policy that only brings harm. It is suicidal. All peoples of good will must work together and cooperate to end the war," the Vatican spokesman said. "For us, it is fundamental to give every people and country its rights. Every people is important. Peoples must be supported so that they can develop."

Claudio Gugerotti noted that during his visit to Belarus, he sees many young people who view the world with a positive and joyful outlook. "This potential cannot be dismissed. It is a great gift," he emphasized.

The Vatican representative explained that the Catholic Church has good relations with the Orthodox Church, including areas where the two sides cooperate. "We are seeking opportunities to somehow jointly resolve the problematic, dramatic situation in Ukraine, which the Orthodox are experiencing," Claudio Gugerotti said, citing an example. "We are taking every possible step to avoid a policy of division. Instead, we seek cooperation, so that unification and peace can come."

The Vatican representative noted that the President of Belarus recognizes the security problem in the region, but that this problem currently exists for all countries worldwide. "We believe that to address these security issues, we must strive for what unites us and begin taking concrete steps. There are never eternal enemies. And we must make every effort to shorten and end this time of hostility and conflict. God's project is peace, prosperity, and beauty. Everything we do to achieve this pleases God," Claudio Gugerotti emphasized.