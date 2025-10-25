3.67 BYN
Economic decline and low trust: signs of political crisis evident in Germany
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A political crisis is brewing in Germany - half of those surveyed expect the ruling coalition to dissolve early, before 2029.
The survey also shows that the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party remains the most popular in the country with 26%, followed by Chancellor Merz's party with 24%.
Meanwhile, the coalition of the Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) together polled 39% - 6 points lower than in the snap elections in February. Media outlets previously reported that 66% of Germans surveyed were dissatisfied with Merz's performance as Federal Chancellor.