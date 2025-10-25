Belarus stands among the founding nations of the United Nations, which this year marks its 80th anniversary. The organization, comprising 193 member states, has its main headquarters in New York City. Periodically, calls are voiced to relocate the headquarters elsewhere. Currently, the UN faces significant staff reductions and calls for austerity; substantial funds are spent on salaries and maintaining its buildings. There is a growing consensus that the organization requires reform, a sentiment shared by Minsk.

On this milestone, President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, expressing that today, no viable alternative to such a global platform exists.

The 80th anniversary of the United Nations has sparked numerous events across Belarus. In Minsk, an alley of 80 linden trees was planted in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN team—a symbol of remembrance and respect for the shared cause. Additionally, Belarus and Russia sent a letter to the UN advocating for the protection of Białowieża Forest, emphasizing the importance of preserving this natural treasure.

However, challenges persist. A barrier constructed by Poland has divided UNESCO World Heritage sites, damaging the landscape and biological diversity, disrupting hydrological regimes, hindering animal migration, and even endangering human lives.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov highlighted this urgent issue:

“Hundreds of innocent migrants from the South, seeking better lives and pushed into the EU—an entity that has already destabilized their homelands. If we cannot prevent the construction of this wall within the UN, then at least let’s reserve a spot on the lawn where we can place a piece of that barrier.”

In September, Minister Ryzhenkov proposed an unconventional idea during the UN General Assembly in New York: erect a symbol of the new Berlin Wall near the UN headquarters—a stark reminder of the ongoing divisions.

Throughout its 80 years, Belarus has exemplified openness and courage. Our country was at the very inception of the UN. On April 27, 1945, the San Francisco Conference decided to include the BSSR among the founding members, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of the Belarusian people in defeating fascism. We were among the first to sign the UN Charter.

Igor Sekreta, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister, recalls:

“By 1946, Belarus had already adopted its first resolution on locating and prosecuting Nazi war criminals and collaborators.”

Belarusian initiatives also include support for traditional family values. The country is a co-coordinator of the UN’s ‘Group of Friends of the Family.’

Another significant Belarusian contribution is the establishment of the International Day of Remembrance for the Chernobyl Disaster, observed annually on April 26 under the UN’s auspices.

“Many around the world have forgotten the scale of the greatest technological catastrophe of the last century—the Chernobyl disaster, which primarily devastated Belarus. It is a moral duty for the United Nations to mobilize global resources to address the aftermath of Chernobyl and other environmental crises,” declared President Lukashenko during the 2000 UN General Assembly.

The Belarusian leader calls for reflection and honesty, acknowledging realities that many politicians might only admit years later. At the Millennium Summit, he stated:

“Dividing peoples into teachers and pupils is not democracy. Yes, eradicating poverty and raising living standards are vital, but can we truly achieve this without peace and stability?”

In 2000, he emphasized:

“Resolving international conflicts through the clamor of weapons and the roar of fighter jets and tanks is impossible.”

Lukashenko’s words are grounded in recent history, notably the NATO bombing of Belgrade in 1999. Without UN approval, NATO launched Operation Allied Force against Yugoslavia, unleashing 3,000 rockets and dropping 80,000 tons of bombs over 78 days. Belarus was among the countries that sharply condemned this war. President Lukashenko was the only leader to visit and support the Serbian people during the bombings.

Sergey Rachkov, Member of the Belarusian House of Representatives, reflects:

“In 2005, during the UN’s anniversary session, President Lukashenko proposed key initiatives emphasizing the importance of diverse paths to progress as a human civilization value. Today, in 2025, we speak of the Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity. China advocates for a new system of global governance rooted in these ideas of multipolarity and multilateral cooperation.”

During a recent interview in New York, with the UN flag behind him, Lukashenko recalled:

“Not long ago, we saw maps and diagrams of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Where is that weapons? It’s gone. Yet Iraq is drenched in blood, torn apart, its people pushed to despair.”

Belarus builds its future based on its traditions and wisdom. Yet, this choice is often opposed by those seeking to control a unipolar world. How do they do it? When conflict doesn’t exist, they create it. When there’s no pretext for intervention, they fabricate one—often invoking human rights and democracy, though their interpretations differ.

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at Belarusian State University’s Faculty of International Relations, states:

“There are many conflicts worldwide that need resolution. Many groups, due to politicization, refuse full participation in peace efforts. A clear example is the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where both sides acknowledge—often in informal talks—that peace can only be achieved through negotiations.”

In 2015, Minsk sought peace for brotherly Ukraine. Leaders from Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany engaged in lengthy negotiations under the Normandy format, resulting in ceasefires and the withdrawal of heavy weapons. Yet, it became clear over time that many parties were not truly committed to resolving the conflict.

Lukashenko warned:

“I hope my words from this podium do not sound prophetic, but today, it’s impossible to ignore the signs of another major conflict—if not outright war. We must prevent this nightmare from becoming reality,” during the 70th UN General Assembly in 2015".

He added:

“Today, the path to ending the bloodshed in Ukraine lies in restoring Europe’s understanding of the indivisibility of security. It is encouraging that one of the main global centers of power—the United States—begins to recognize this. Unfortunately, many EU countries continue to inflame the conflict, fueling it with their own actions.”

Belarus remains a peace-loving nation. All our initiatives, on every platform, emphasize this. The United Nations itself is destined for profound reform—an urgent necessity. Belarus participated in drafting the UN Charter among the founding nations. There are no alternatives today. As Lukashenko noted in his congratulatory message on this special anniversary, Belarusians genuinely feel their responsibility.