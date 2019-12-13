Public monitoring center to operate during 2025 elections

"It is planned that public associations will create a public monitoring center, which will be located in the Palace of Trade Unions. In particular, there will be live broadcasts from this site to the CEC Information Center," Igor Karpenko said.

The CEC Information Center will operate at the Palace of the Republic from January 24 to 27. "All leading media will be represented, international journalists will be accredited, international and national observers and experts will work," the head of the Central Election Commission noted. "On January 26, we will be in touch at a certain time, informing journalists, international and national observers, citizens in general, and the public about the voting process and the voter turnout percentage. There will also be inclusions from the regions at the level of regional, district territorial commissions and precinct commissions."