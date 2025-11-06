Lithuania Seeks Compensation from Belarus for Damages to Carriers

Lithuania intends to demand compensation from Belarus for damages inflicted upon its transport companies—damages that Lithuania itself claims to have caused. Vilnius is dissatisfied with Minsk's refusal to open the "Benyakoni" border crossing upon first request. Consequently, Lithuania is urging its carriers to gather information on their incurred losses, which, after legal assessment, could potentially be claimed from Belarus or its assets. This was announced by the advisor to the Prime Minister, Ignas Dobraviškas.