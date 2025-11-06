US lifts sanctions on Hungary on Russian oil supplies

Budapest has received complete relief from US sanctions on Russian energy supplies. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this after a meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to Bloomberg, this was a "major victory" for the Hungarian politician.

"Hungary will maintain the lowest energy prices in Europe. We have created all the necessary preconditions for this. In particular, this means that in the case of the Turkish Stream and the Druzhba oil pipeline, we have received a complete exemption from sanctions. There are no sanctions that could limit supplies from there to Hungary or make them more expensive. This is a general and permanent exemption."