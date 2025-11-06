3.68 BYN
Brussels does not recommend issuing multiple-entry visas to Russians
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Commission has issued a recommendation to member states to stop issuing multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. This is not an outright ban: each state makes such decisions independently. Russian travel agencies believe the recommendation is unlikely to change the situation: multiple-entry visas have practically not been issued to Russians for a long time.
The only thing that has changed is the tone of the European Commission's statements. In particular, Commissioner Kallas declared that entry into the EU is a privilege that must be earned. Apparently, the EU's top diplomat is unaware that freedom of movement was included in the Helsinki Act half a century ago as an inalienable human right.