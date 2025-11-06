3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
Ukraine’s Power Plants Cease Electricity Generation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following a nighttime attack, all state-operated thermal power plants (TPPs) in Ukraine have halted their operations, and electricity generation has been suspended. This was reported by the company "Centrenergo." They noted that the latest strike by the Russian armed forces was the most intense since the beginning of the special military operation.
The strikes on targets across Ukraine, including energy infrastructure, are carried out in response to terrorist attacks launched by Kiev on Russian territory, emphasized the Russian Ministry of Defense.