Lukashenko gave instructions to Belarusian border guards on the border with Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Konstantin Molostov, Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus, delivered a report to President Alexander Lukashenko on November 7. The Belarusian leader's press service reported.
"The main topic is the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. Alexander Lukashenko gave instructions regarding the actions of Belarusian border guards on the border with Lithuania. In the context of the discussion that took place, work along the entire Belarusian-Lithuanian border will be organized in the coming days," the press service stated.