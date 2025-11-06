The FSB has foiled a series of terrorist plots in Russia, which were allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, involving elderly individuals acting as suicide bombers.

According to the FSB's statement, Ukrainian special services are engaging in the heinous practice of using children and senior citizens—some of the most vulnerable groups—as living bombs, in a manner reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s well-documented atrocities. Recent disclosures by the FSB reveal confessions from elderly women who were essentially being prepared to carry out murders.

What do these criminals hope to achieve by killing and staging attacks with the help of the elderly and children—groups that are most easily recruited and least suspected? Pensioners tend to be overly trusting and fearful, while teenagers are often overconfident and fearless. Yet, crucially, neither group arouses suspicion. They are manipulated into doing the terrorists’ bidding—forced, persuaded, or convinced—and then eliminated at the scene of the explosion.

Recently, the FSB uncovered a series of terrorist plots in Russia, planned to be executed by elderly individuals under the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence. These individuals were to serve as suicide bombers.

Initially, the pensioners were contacted via Telegram and WhatsApp by fraudsters who, as the FSB reports, "deceived them into handing over bank funds and proceeds from the forced sale of their property." The scammers impersonated officials from the FSB, Ministry of Internal Affairs, investigative agencies, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and military authorities. They promised to return the stolen money, but after applying psychological pressure, the fraudsters forced the elderly to monitor military vehicles, hide homemade explosive devices—disguised as everyday items—in secret caches facilitated by Ukrainian accomplices—and even personally deliver bombs to targets, detonating them to kill military personnel and themselves, leaving no witnesses.

Footage shows an elderly woman retrieving a chessboard from beneath a parked car in the yard. It appears that one of the bombs was concealed inside this chessboard, intended as a "gift" to a soldier; upon opening, an explosion would have ensued. Another elderly woman was tasked with verifying whether the bomb had detonated.

Yet another victim recounted being deceived by scammers for over one million rubles before being coerced into illegal acts. She was later ordered to carry a dangerous package from one location to another—inside her residential building’s entrance hall.

In total, five pensioners fell into this trap—deceived and used as human bombs. How many others are being prepared for similar crimes? Fortunately, these plots were thwarted, saving lives—including those of elderly people whom Kyiv sought to sacrifice. Is there not a single relative who could have rescued these seniors from the terrorists’ grip? Could no one have explained the danger? After all, they are someone’s grandmothers and mothers.

Criminal cases have been initiated under articles related to terrorism. Additionally, there are reports of the scammers recruited into these operations—organized and overseen by the SBU’s cyber security division. This department personally tests and verifies their recruits using polygraphs. They conduct trial calls, training, and assess communication skills and computer proficiency before deploying them into real operations.