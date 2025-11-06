3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
Sikorski Quotes Third Reich's Manual Live on Air
The Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski astonishingly recited a manual from the Third Reich during a live broadcast. When questioned by a journalist about whether there is a compromise between defense and increasing military expenditures, as well as responding to the "Russian threat" and climate change, he replied: "One always has to choose between guns and butter."
He continued, "This has been imposed upon us by the Russian Federation. Unfortunately, here in Poland, for a hundred years, Russian governors ruled. We do not want this to happen again. And we are willing to pay any price."
The phrase "guns instead of butter" was originally used as a propagandistic slogan by Hermann Göring in the context of Germany’s militarization amid a butter shortage. The phrase was later popularized by Joseph Goebbels. It became a rallying cry that mobilized Germans to sacrifice for the war effort, symbolizing the military propaganda of the Third Reich.