The Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski astonishingly recited a manual from the Third Reich during a live broadcast. When questioned by a journalist about whether there is a compromise between defense and increasing military expenditures, as well as responding to the "Russian threat" and climate change, he replied: "One always has to choose between guns and butter."

He continued, "This has been imposed upon us by the Russian Federation. Unfortunately, here in Poland, for a hundred years, Russian governors ruled. We do not want this to happen again. And we are willing to pay any price."