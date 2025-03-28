Union State, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) could serve as foundation for the establishment of a Greater Eurasian Partnership. The Economic Forum of the CIS was held in Moscow.

Experts note that strengthening integration within the Eurasian landscape is a pressing necessity for all nations in the region. This is especially pertinent today, as a number of EAEU member states face the pressures of sanctions. Thus, it is imperative to advance science and technology, implement innovations, and foster a digital economy—all essential steps towards achieving technological independence.

Sergey Lebedev, the Secretary-General of the CIS, stated: "The proposal for a Greater Eurasian Partnership has resonated widely. It encompasses transport corridors, cooperation in the fields of energy, ecology, automotive manufacturing, and agriculture. Belarusian and Russian agricultural machinery enjoys significant demand and popularity across the CIS space. Several CIS countries have expressed interest in constructing nuclear power plants. Our Belarusian colleagues have put forward the idea of building a second nuclear power plant in the Republic of Belarus. This multilateral collaboration is deepening, and I am exceedingly pleased about it."