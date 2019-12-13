Working visit of Belarusian delegation led by Sergeenko to South Africa begins

The working visit of the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus led by Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko to South Africa has begun, BELTA reports.

Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament Jeddah Mamar Mahamat welcomed Igor Sergeenko at the OR Tambo International Airport. He informed the Chairman of the House of Representatives about the preparations for the session of the Pan-African Parliament, the grand opening of which will take place on 4 November, as well as about the challenges the organization is facing.

According to Jeddah Mamar Mahamat, the visit of the Belarusian delegation will become a starting point for intensifying cooperation between one of the most important structures of the African Union and the Republic of Belarus.

The Pan-African Parliament is gradually taking the position of one of the most influential organizations of the African Union, and is gaining more and more political weight. Establishing cooperation with the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus will launch a qualitatively new political dialogue between our country and all states that are members of the African Union. Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy for developing cooperation in various areas.

As reported, the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus headed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko, at the invitation of the Chairman of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) Fortune Charumbira, will visit Midrand (South Africa) on November 4-5 to participate in the fourth plenary session of the Pan African Parliament of the sixth convocation. For the first time in history, the Belarusian parliament has been given the opportunity to speak at the official opening ceremony of the PAP session. It is also planned to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and the PAP, according to which the Belarusian parliament will be granted observer status in this organization.