About 75% of Belarusian Trade Turnover Goes to SCO States
About 75% of Belarusian trade turnover is with the SCO countries. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the China Media Corporation, BelTA reports.
The journalist asked the President how he assessed Belarus' membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The head of state replied that he assessed it "very well".
"In my opinion, 75% of our trade turnover is with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. 85%, I think, we export to the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Almost everything. So what's wrong with that? It's great," the Belarusian leader expressed his confidence.
Alexander Lukashenko called the SCO member states one family where problems and prospects are discussed. At the same time, the population of Belarus is not comparable with the population of such SCO member states as China or India.
"It is very honorable (to be a member of the SCO. - Ed.), but also very useful for our economy and industry. Especially for the industry. In China, we receive everything that we used to buy in the West: engines, hydraulics, and components for our cars," the President cited one of the areas of cooperation.