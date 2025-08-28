About 75% of Belarusian Trade Turnover Goes to SCO States

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b86d1996-181b-4c53-b196-03eb7bdb703e/conversions/c150668f-fc79-484f-84a1-2d21575871f1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b86d1996-181b-4c53-b196-03eb7bdb703e/conversions/c150668f-fc79-484f-84a1-2d21575871f1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b86d1996-181b-4c53-b196-03eb7bdb703e/conversions/c150668f-fc79-484f-84a1-2d21575871f1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b86d1996-181b-4c53-b196-03eb7bdb703e/conversions/c150668f-fc79-484f-84a1-2d21575871f1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

About 75% of Belarusian trade turnover is with the SCO countries. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the China Media Corporation, BelTA reports.

The journalist asked the President how he assessed Belarus' membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The head of state replied that he assessed it "very well".

"In my opinion, 75% of our trade turnover is with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. 85%, I think, we export to the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Almost everything. So what's wrong with that? It's great," the Belarusian leader expressed his confidence.

Alexander Lukashenko called the SCO member states one family where problems and prospects are discussed. At the same time, the population of Belarus is not comparable with the population of such SCO member states as China or India.