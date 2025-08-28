Alexander Lukashenko Expresses Condolences over Death of Composer Rodion Shchedrin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the People's Artist of the USSR, Rodion Shchedrin, following his passing, according to the Belarusian leader’s press service.

The renowned Soviet and Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin has passed away.

"The legendary composer has departed. His outstanding works have captivated audiences for decades with their depth and powerful sound," the condolence message states.