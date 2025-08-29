Lukashenko Affirms Interest in Strengthening Relations with Malaysia on Multiple Fronts

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his congratulations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, as well as to the Malaysian people, on the occasion of Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The President reaffirmed Belarus’s keen interest in further enhancing relations with Malaysia based on principles of friendship and mutual respect. He expressed readiness to expand intergovernmental cooperation across various areas of shared interest.

"I am pleased to note that, amid geopolitical turbulence, we share the view on the necessity of forging a more equitable, multipolar world," the congratulatory message states. "We anticipate that the alignment of Belarusian and Malaysian perspectives on global issues will facilitate the rapid intensification of political contacts at all levels and the establishment of an effective mechanism for developing bilateral cooperation — notably, a intergovernmental commission for trade and economic collaboration."