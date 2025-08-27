3.69 BYN
Lukashenko Approves Drafts of International Agreements Related to Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has approved, as a foundation for negotiations, two drafts of international treaties concerning the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to BELTA, citing the presidential press service.
The relevant decrees No. 318 and No. 319 were signed by the head of state on August 28.
Specifically, the approved documents include a draft agreement among SCO member states on the Anti-Drug Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Additionally, the president approved a draft agreement on the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO member states.