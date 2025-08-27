Lukashenko Approves Drafts of International Agreements Related to Shanghai Cooperation Organization

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has approved, as a foundation for negotiations, two drafts of international treaties concerning the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to BELTA, citing the presidential press service.

The relevant decrees No. 318 and No. 319 were signed by the head of state on August 28.

Specifically, the approved documents include a draft agreement among SCO member states on the Anti-Drug Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.