Lukashenko: Being Part of "Shanghai Family" is Strategic Choice for Belarus

Being part of the "Shanghai Family" is a strategic choice for Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the summit in Tianjin.

In his address, the Belarusian leader highlighted the key issues for the further development of the organization: Eurasian security, barrier-free trade, the opening of new transport corridors, as well as science and innovation.

The ability to negotiate even amid differences makes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) truly unique and viable. President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized this in his speech.

The head of state noted that we are currently in a very challenging period marked by the formation of a new international order: "The world is rapidly shifting from a unipolar model, with its claims to exclusivity and dominance by a certain group of countries, towards a just multipolar system based on a balance of interests, respect for sovereignty, and mutual trust."

"This transitional period is fraught with intense contradictions and conflicts. We observe this in various regions, including the Middle East, where serious disagreements among key players persist, posing risks for our entire planet," Lukashenko said.

According to him, in many cases, the growth of antagonism and confrontation could be avoided, as such tensions often stem from trivial misunderstandings arising from a lack of communication at the appropriate level and tone.

"Unfortunately, not all contradictions bypass the 'Shanghai Family.' But it is precisely the ability to keep communication channels open and to negotiate even amid differences that makes the SCO truly unique and viable. In today’s unstable global environment, unity and cohesion are our most vital advantages. As Confucius said, 'When people are united, even the weak become strong; when divided, even the strong weaken,'" the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He also drew special attention to the SCO’s common financial mechanism. Lukashenko sees the need for an independent financial system within the organization.