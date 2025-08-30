Lukashenko: Belarus Considers Creation of SCO Scientific and Innovative Space of Great Importance

The meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council continues in Tianjin, China. Leaders of the member countries are delivering speeches. The first to present his vision of the organization was China’s leader. Xi Jinping called for mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Interestingly, the project enjoys strong support from Alexander Lukashenko. In his speech at the summit, the President of Belarus emphasized the importance of dialogue among SCO members and openness in addressing issues such as food security and the development of Eurasia’s scientific potential.

Belarus considers the creation of a unified scientific and innovative space within the SCO to be of paramount importance, declared the Belarusian leader during his speech in Tianjin.

The head of state noted that today there are mechanisms—ranging from working groups to the SCO Interbank Union—that can facilitate the financing of joint R&D and technological startups. This is particularly relevant as innovations become a key factor in sustainable growth.

“Belarus is open to sharing experience and implementing joint projects in agriculture, medicine, IT, and applied sciences,” he stated.

Lukashenko also highlighted the importance of strengthening ties among SCO countries in the fields of education, science, and culture. “The humanitarian dimension of the SCO must be filled with concrete content and new opportunities,” he said.