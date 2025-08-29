3.69 BYN
Lukashenko considers it possible to adopt China's experience in organization of state governance
He expressed this view during negotiations with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Tianjin, as reported by BELTA.
"I personally have come to believe that we should emulate some aspects of your political system. Once upon a time, the Soviet Union and China built a very close relationship and developed a model—one that you have not abandoned and which still guides the organization and leadership of the People's Republic of China. Unfortunately, we have lost much along the way. Today, anyone who seriously contemplates this understands just how much we have let slip," stated the Belarusian leader.
Xi Jinping proposed that Belarus focus on developing productive forces of a new quality through cooperation.
"I commend you for guiding your country towards your chosen goal with Chinese wisdom—carefully, prudently, without revolutions or upheavals," added Alexander Lukashenko.