There exists a crucial question regarding the United States' attempts to fracture the relationship between Russia and China. General Kellogg, an advisor to Trump on Ukraine, has also mentioned the need to dismantle the axis of relations among Russia, China, and North Korea.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assessed the hypothetical possibility that Russia might seek closer ties with the United States while distancing itself from China. He shared his thoughts during an interview with the well-known blogger Mario Nawfal.

Lukashenko elaborated on why he believes neither Russia nor the U.S. is prepared to ignite a nuclear conflict, stating: "If the European Union were to establish good relations with Russia, it would thrive."

"In life, anything is possible, so I cannot deny that. It is quite feasible. However, Putin and the current leadership in Russia will not pursue a policy aimed at dismantling, as you put it, a certain axis. Putin is a man who acts in the interests of his own people. For him, the interests of the populace come above all else," emphasized the President of Belarus.

“China is a neighbor, North Korea is a neighbor. Neighbors are not chosen; they are assigned by fate. Therefore, we must cultivate normal relations with them,” Lukashenko underscored.