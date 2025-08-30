Lukashenko: Minsk and Tashkent Will Foster Productive Bilateral Relations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Under your leadership, the country confidently advances along the path of socio-economic development, actively participates in addressing regional agenda items, and strengthens its position on the world stage," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Minsk and Tashkent are firmly connected by the bonds of brotherhood and cooperate effectively across various fields. "The level of partnership we have achieved enables us to access third-country markets and to provide mutual support within multilateral platforms," he underscored.

The Head of State is convinced that through joint efforts, Belarus and Uzbekistan will continue to steadily enhance their constructive bilateral relations, for the benefit of the peoples of both nations, in the spirit of centuries-old friendship and unwavering trust.