Lukashenko: Opening of International Exhibition Center is new page in history of sovereign Belarus

The International Exhibition Center in Minsk opens a new page in the history of sovereign Belarus. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko at the opening ceremony of the center on May 8, BelTA informs.

"We are opening a new page in the history of our sovereign Belarus. We have named this miracle the Minsk International Exhibition Center," the head of state said at the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of the Minsk public, the developer and construction companies, involved in the construction of the facility.

The creation of the center in Minsk started in 2022 and was carried out as part of the investment project for the construction of the Northern Waterfront multi-purpose complex, designed for the implementation in 2021-2040. The investor is Riverside Development Holdings Limited, a private company from the United Arab Emirates.

The total area of the center is 37,000 square meters, including exhibition halls, conference halls and developed infrastructure.