Lukashenko, responding to Western rhetoric: We have the means to inflict unacceptable damage
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko responded to the aggressive rhetoric of modern Western politicians. He made these statements at a solemn gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.
"In response to the aggressive rhetoric of modern Western politicians, I will say it briefly. You must remember and understand this: we have the means to inflict irreparable, unacceptable damage on any potential aggressor," the President said.
He noted that the current anniversary of the Great Victory is being celebrated during a challenging era. "We have become witnesses and participants in a new, brutal redrawing of the world. This is a peak moment in another historical cycle, which, regrettably, also began 80 years ago," the Belarusian leader asserted.
"Having found refuge across the ocean, Nazi criminals transformed there into 'peaceful citizens' and 'active residents.' All this time, they have inspired their followers to unleash a new surge of escalation along the Western-Eastern divide. The outcome: living executioners of the Hitlerite regime are today celebrated at the state level, while the deceased are canonized. This is occurring beyond our borders," Alexander Lukashenko noted.