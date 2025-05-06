Lukashenko, responding to Western rhetoric: We have the means to inflict unacceptable damage

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko responded to the aggressive rhetoric of modern Western politicians. He made these statements at a solemn gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"In response to the aggressive rhetoric of modern Western politicians, I will say it briefly. You must remember and understand this: we have the means to inflict irreparable, unacceptable damage on any potential aggressor," the President said.

He noted that the current anniversary of the Great Victory is being celebrated during a challenging era. "We have become witnesses and participants in a new, brutal redrawing of the world. This is a peak moment in another historical cycle, which, regrettably, also began 80 years ago," the Belarusian leader asserted.