Former allies in the anti-Hitler coalition are now waging war against us on the political, economic, and information fronts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"European countries - participants in the anti-Hitler coalition, our former allies, those who waited with hope and flowers for the arrival of the Red Army and liberation from fascism, are waging war against us on the political, economic, and information fronts," the head of state said.