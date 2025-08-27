During a working visit to the Mogilev Region, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the condition under which he is ready to visit "Mak.by", BELTA reports.

They also discussed the wider use of Belarusian potatoes in catering establishments, including the "Mak.by" chain. The President recalled that the previous owners fled Belarus and the state had to intervene so that the chain could continue to operate. "I say: God be with you, you won't take this "McDonald's" away, will you? You won't take 27 outlets away. Well, go ahead. I took control," the President recalled how it was. "Today they tell me: there are queues. We got by. We have smart people."

Initially, after this decision, there were some difficulties with the supply of ingredients for preparing individual dishes. For example, a certain recipe for burger patties, a variety of potatoes for deep-frying, and so on were required. The head of state focused on using domestic food products to the maximum extent, especially since the country is famous for its high-quality and tasty products and produces them in sufficient quantities.

Currently, import substitution has been achieved by approximately 84%. "It must be Belarusian," Alexander Lukashenko set the task. He emphasized that 100% domestic potatoes must be used to prepare French fries. The president was assured that this chain already prepares everything from Belarusian raw materials, including French fries and Big Mac patties. Of the imported ones, only the bun, but they will soon start baking it in the country, thus covering the remaining 16%. The corresponding bakery is planned to start working in February, and then the menu of "Mak.by" will be 100% Belarusian.