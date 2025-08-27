3.69 BYN
Lukashenko to bring Belarusian potatoes to China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
During a working visit to the Mogilev Region, he shared that, en route to China, he intends to take along a few small bags of potatoes to present as gifts to foreign leaders, according to BELTA.
The head of state mentioned that specially prepared gift linen pouches filled with freshly harvested potatoes, cultivated on the Presidential subsidiary farm, are already packed. These potatoes are of domestic varieties, such as "Pershatsvet" and "Breeze."