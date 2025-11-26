3.71 BYN
Lukashenko to Putin: I wish Russia Successful Presidency of CSTO in 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko wished Russian President Vladimir Putin a successful presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2026. The head of state made this statement at the CSTO summit in Bishkek, BelTA reported.
"I wish the Russian Federation and you, Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin – BelTA note), a successful presidency in 2026," Lukashenko said.