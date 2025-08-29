Lukashenko: We Are Closer Than Ever to Reaching a Peace Agreement Between Russia and Ukraine

While OSCE remains inactive, another organization could become the key to peace and stability in Europe. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement in an interview with China Media Group, according to BELTA.

One of the topics discussed was the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of resolving the conflict. It was noted that the Ukrainian crisis has also prompted reflection on how to establish a more balanced, effective, and sustainable architecture of European security. When asked what, in his opinion, is the key to long-term peace and stability in Europe, Lukashenko responded:

"Security must be indivisible; it must be shared by us, the Europeans. Everyone must play a role in this security system—from Belarus and Russia to England, Germany, and others. Perhaps with the participation of the leading country—the United States of America," he said.

Regarding this, he recalled the existence of the OSCE — the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes not only European states but also the United States and Canada.

"The most acute issue (for European security — ed.) right now is that this organization is silent and invisible. It should have gathered and seriously discussed what is happening here," the President noted.

"Therefore, we need not just a diplomatic organization, but a military-political one," he emphasized. "And most importantly, security guarantees are needed. We must agree: here are the security guarantees, and if they are violated, there will be a response of such and such kind."

However, as Lukashenko pointed out, history has shown that such guarantees on paper can be ineffective in practice.

"When we signed the Budapest Memorandum on the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan—and concentrated our arsenals in one country (now Russia)—we were given strong guarantees by major powers: the US, the UK, Russia, and others. But what happened then? All of that was forgotten. So now, we must negotiate. What happens afterward will depend on us—on our policies, on everyone on the European continent, and beyond," he declared.

During the interview, the journalist noted that on August 15, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Alaska, and that Lukashenko had held phone conversations with both leaders on August 15 and 17. Asked whether his assessment of the situation in Ukraine had changed after these talks, he replied:

"We are closer than ever to ending this conflict and reaching an agreement on peace between Russia and Ukraine," Lukashenko stated.

He sharply disagreed with the conclusions some journalists and analysts drew from the Alaska negotiations, claiming that Putin gained more, and Trump less, or in crude terms, that Putin faced Trump head-on and Trump lost...

"If you don’t understand basic diplomacy, you shouldn’t judge," Lukashenko cautioned. "These are different people with different positions."

He explained that Vladimir Putin represented one of the conflicting sides, while Donald Trump acted as an intermediary, aiming to understand Russia’s stance.

"What could Trump gain from that? He’s criticized everywhere for being a mediator. He should be thanked for it," the Belarusian leader said. "He clarified Russia’s position in this conflict. He understood what Russia wants. But even that he didn’t reveal openly because he’s not a party to the conflict. What was discussed are specifics that will be addressed by Presidents Putin and Zelensky, the conflicting sides."

Lukashenko emphasized that "Trump is a mediator. He heard one side, asked many questions to Putin, received answers, and understood Russia’s position. And no matter how you spin it, Russia’s stance on the future peace process is more important than Ukraine’s," citing the fact that Russia is advancing along the entire front line.

"For Ukraine, this is extremely dangerous. Ukraine must stop now, reach a peace agreement, and avoid losing the country altogether," he asserted.

He also expressed gratitude toward Donald Trump for taking on the mediator role and striving to end the conflict, even if Trump himself might now regret having become involved, thinking peace would be easier to establish.

"I warned the Americans word for word long before these negotiations: tell Trump he cannot retreat now. He took on this problem and must solve it. He can and is trying," Lukashenko said.

After talks with Vladimir Putin, Trump held meetings in Washington with EU leaders and Zelensky, explaining what was happening.

"And Europeans are rushing into these negotiations: ‘Nothing can happen without us,’" Lukashenko observed.

He recalled how, in February 2015, at the initiative of major European countries, leaders of Germany and France came to Minsk for the Normandy Format talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

"Who prevented the establishment of a durable peace?" he rhetorically asked. "They later admitted that they came not to establish peace, but to give Ukraine a chance to rearm. So, why are you now upset that Trump isn’t inviting you? What do you need? You already tried once. America didn’t intervene then, even though I said: without America, there will be no peace. It must be involved."

They didn’t include America, and that was a mistake—they failed deliberately, deceived Russia. That’s why Trump is right to take matters into his own hands and push for a peace agreement. "I believe he is sincere in this," Lukashenko added.

Though he didn’t rule out that it might be in the U.S. interest for Europeans to appear as hawks publicly, as it allows Trump to show Vladimir Putin and others what difficulties he faces: fighting not only for peace and rapprochement between Ukraine and Russia but also overcoming European resistance.

He believes much depends on Ukraine’s understanding of the reality: "We must base our actions on reality so as not to lose more—perhaps all of Ukraine."

He noted that steps are being taken toward peace but acknowledged that the process can’t always be expedited.