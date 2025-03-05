President of Belarus: Alliance between Russia and USA is possible and important

"Quite possible. Nothing in life is impossible. This is first of all. Secondly, Russia will always be an ally with you (after all, it is the most militarily powerful state), but not against anyone," responded Alexander Lukashenko.

“You and Russia can unite against someone only if it is an enemy for Russia and for you. Russia has no enemies today, and the United States of America, generally speaking, has no enemies. Therefore, for the planet to be in balance, for there to be no senseless wars like in the Middle East or Ukraine, no conflicts, an alliance between Russia and the United States is possible and very important. The alliance for economic development. It is possible and important. It will be for the long term. So you are right in this respect," the President said.