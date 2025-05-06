President of Belarus Greets Radio, TV, and Communications Staff on Professional Holiday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to the workers of radio, TV, and communications on the occasion of their professional holiday. BELTA conveyed this information citing the press service of the head of state.

"I congratulate you on the Day of Radio, Television, and Communications Workers. This is a holiday for individuals whose talent, skill, and unique competencies form the information landscape and the globally recognized image of sovereign Belarus, imbuing our lives with meaning and the pleasure of connection across time and distance. To consistently be at the heart of events, to uncover the truth, to uphold objectivity, and the capacity to ensure dependable communications across all mediums – this is a challenging journey, yet it is precisely this that renders your labor valuable and significant for both society and the state," the congratulatory message stated.