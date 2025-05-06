3.66 BYN
President of Belarus Reveals What is Greatly Feared Abroad
At a solemn assembly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew parallels between the heroic chapters of those battles and the present day, revealing what opponents abroad greatly fear.
The head of state noted that during the years of the Great Patriotic War, Soviet soldiers fought and perished, often consciously. "They advanced without fear. These are examples for us. And abroad today, they are terribly afraid of this. Terribly afraid of this," he stated.
In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko mentioned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. "I am observing with the utmost attention, fully immersed in the special military operation. Sharpened Russian warriors, fighting against Nazism, spare not their lives. Why, from where? From there. This is what those who are today rattling their weapons on our borders fear most," the President declared.