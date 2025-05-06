At a solemn assembly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew parallels between the heroic chapters of those battles and the present day, revealing what opponents abroad greatly fear.

The head of state noted that during the years of the Great Patriotic War, Soviet soldiers fought and perished, often consciously. "They advanced without fear. These are examples for us. And abroad today, they are terribly afraid of this. Terribly afraid of this," he stated.