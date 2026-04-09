Rule of Force Replaces International law – Lukashenko on Modern World Vulnerability

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The modern world is fragile and vulnerable, the rule of force has replaced international law, trust has been lost, and the potential for conflict has increased. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on April 10 at the official ceremony of presenting credentials by the ambassadors of foreign countries, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko first congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Belarus, noting that interesting and necessary work lies ahead, which will largely determine the future of relations between the countries they represent and Belarus. "Even though our countries are separated by a great distance, I am confident that this will not be an obstacle," the Belarusian leader added.

The President emphasized that Belarus is a country with a rich and distinctive history, and its fateful turns have often been linked to its key location in the heart of the European continent.

"On the one hand, this is an undeniable advantage," the head of state noted. "At the same time, being at the epicenter of centuries-old rivalry between West and East, Belarusian soil has repeatedly become the arena of fierce battles. The memory of this is passed down from generation to generation, helping us preserve peace and live in harmony."

The President explained that he was addressing this issue because the world is fragile and vulnerable today, the "rule of might" has replaced international law, trust has been lost, and the potential for conflict has increased.

"While 38 states participated in the First World War, about 60 did in the Second World War. Around 90 countries are already involved in current conflicts—nearly half of all countries in the world. Including major nuclear powers," Alexander Lukashenko argued.

The head of state noted that one major conflict is raging along Belarus's southern border, while another is causing countless casualties and destruction in the Middle East. This is creating humanitarian problems, putting pressure on the global economy, threatening energy and water crises, and creating the preconditions for new waves of refugees.