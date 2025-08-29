Lukashenko Arrives in China on Official Visit - Experts’ Opinions on Upcoming SCO Summit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in China on a working visit. His aircraft landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport.

It is here, in the coming days, that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will take place. During the event, President Lukashenko is expected to deliver a speech at the SCO Heads of State Council, presenting Belarusian proposals for the further development of multifaceted cooperation within the "Shanghai family" and highlighting key issues demanding intensified attention. The President will also participate in the "SCO Plus" format of the summit. Attendees will include representatives of observer states, international organizations, and distinguished guests invited by the Chinese hosts.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Foreign Minister:

"In a time when the principles and activities of many universal international and subregional organizations are eroding—something we observe today—we, together with our partners and friends, are compelled to develop our own regional structures to address the global, regional, and contemporary challenges where consensus on international platforms remains elusive."

According to the minister, the SCO is one such organization actively engaged in multiple areas of cooperation. These include security issues—particularly relevant on the Eurasian continent—as well as economic and energy development, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives.

"Across all these tracks, we have the opportunity not only to formulate joint solutions vital to all SCO member states (which include ten countries along with around twenty observers and partners), but also to resolve bilateral issues with each of these nations. We understand that this organization comprises like-minded countries, sharing a common outlook on global development and ready to pool efforts to make our planet and our region safer, more stable, and more prosperous," emphasized Ryzhenkov.

This summit promises to be the largest in the organization’s history, with over twenty foreign leaders and more than ten international organizations participating. The agenda includes trade, innovation, and security issues. Final documents, including the Tianjin Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, are planned for adoption—timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of victory and the founding of the United Nations—to present a unified international stance. Belarus officially joined the SCO as a full member at the Astana summit in July last year. At China’s invitation, President Lukashenko will participate in celebratory events in Beijing on September 3, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. His stay in China will be filled with meetings with heads of state, with particular focus on developing Belarusian-Chinese cooperation.

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the Belarusian House of Representatives:

"I believe this Tianjin summit will make a significant contribution to the development of our international cooperation. The President’s participation in the military parade in Beijing is also a noteworthy milestone—an important moment in strengthening and cultivating our long-term, resilient relations with China and other countries in the Pacific region. We will work together to improve the lives and well-being of every Belarusian."

Andrey Starikov, Chief Editor of Baltnews:

"The upcoming SCO summit will adopt a declaration—a sort of roadmap and program for the organization’s development over the next decade," said Starikov. "I expect that diplomatic priorities will be carefully outlined, reflecting an alternative axis: Moscow, Delhi, and Beijing—forming a triangle of India, Russia, and China. If this triangle is filled with meaningful cooperation and intensified contacts, then, in fact, nobody can threaten us. Together with these allies, we can respond effectively to all challenges, because behind us lies not only demographic potential but also a significant portion of the world’s population gathered within the SCO."