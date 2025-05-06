"You are heroes! Strong and unconquered!" - Lukashenko Addresses Veterans

In Belarus, no one will be permitted to rewrite the heroic history of the Soviet people. This was the assertion made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a solemn assembly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"On the festive day of May 9, we will once again bow before the fallen warriors at their obelisks and memorials, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame, and, of course, join the 'Belarus Remembers' initiative. Our children and grandchildren, our great-grandchildren, will continue these traditions. This is why we have gathered today, and why we do all of this. And we will allow no one to rewrite the heroic history of the Soviet people. Indeed, we are not alone in this. We will do everything to be worthy of our dear veterans – true patriots and the finest sons of our Fatherland," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The head of state directed special words towards the veterans: "You are heroes! Strong and unconquered!"

The President emphasized that the grandeur of the feat accomplished by the veterans imparts strength to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for new achievements in the name of peace on their native soil. "Our deepest bow to you," Alexander Lukashenko said.