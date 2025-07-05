BRICS Summit Begins in Rio de Janeiro

The event is hosted at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. The surrounding area has been cordoned off by security forces equipped with armored vehicles. Law enforcement personnel are also patrolling the adjacent streets.

As previously announced, Belarus will be represented by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. This marks Belarus’s first high-level participation in the summit following its attainment of the status of a partner state within the union in January 2025. The program of the visit includes speeches by the head of the Belarusian delegation at extended meetings with the leaders of BRICS member states, as well as bilateral contacts with foreign policy officials from the member countries. Expectations include exchanges of views on pressing international issues and Belarus’s prospects for engagement in BRICS initiatives based on principles of equality, multilateralism, and mutual respect.