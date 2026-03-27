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Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-1000 Tournament in Miami
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-1000 Tournament in Miaminews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c2f0370-8453-46f9-af08-7cfe3e28af38/conversions/5dc67ad3-8f6f-4e31-a5c7-ad93362bb3d9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c2f0370-8453-46f9-af08-7cfe3e28af38/conversions/5dc67ad3-8f6f-4e31-a5c7-ad93362bb3d9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c2f0370-8453-46f9-af08-7cfe3e28af38/conversions/5dc67ad3-8f6f-4e31-a5c7-ad93362bb3d9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c2f0370-8453-46f9-af08-7cfe3e28af38/conversions/5dc67ad3-8f6f-4e31-a5c7-ad93362bb3d9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Aryna Sabalenka won her second WTA-1000 tournament in Miami. In the final, the Belarusian faced American Cori Gauff, ranked fourth in the world, and won in three sets – 6:2, 4:6, 6:3.
Thus, our tennis player not only defended her title in Miami but also won the "Sunny Double."
Two victories in the finals of 1000-million-dollar tournaments on American courts in the same year is a rare achievement. Aryna Sabalenka, who once again confirmed her status as the world's number one tennis player, now has 24 WTA titles.