Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-1000 Tournament in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-1000 Tournament in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka won her second WTA-1000 tournament in Miami. In the final, the Belarusian faced American Cori Gauff, ranked fourth in the world, and won in three sets – 6:2, 4:6, 6:3.

Thus, our tennis player not only defended her title in Miami but also won the "Sunny Double."

Two victories in the finals of 1000-million-dollar tournaments on American courts in the same year is a rare achievement. Aryna Sabalenka, who once again confirmed her status as the world's number one tennis player, now has 24 WTA titles.

Разделы:

SportBiathlon