3.82 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.29 BYN
Belarus' Foreign Trade Turnover for January-April 2026 Amounted to $32.22 Billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to data published on the Belstat website, Belarus's foreign trade turnover in goods reached $32.2222 billion from January to April 2026, BelTA reports.
During this period, exports totaled $15.1781 billion, while imports totaled $17.0441 billion.
Compared to January to April 2025 levels, calculated at current prices, foreign trade turnover in goods amounted to 119.1%, with exports at 122.6% and imports at 116.2%.