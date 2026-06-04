Belarus' Foreign Trade Turnover for January-April 2026 Amounted to $32.22 Billion

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According to data published on the Belstat website, Belarus's foreign trade turnover in goods reached $32.2222 billion from January to April 2026, BelTA reports.

During this period, exports totaled $15.1781 billion, while imports totaled $17.0441 billion.