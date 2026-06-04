Halt in the Strait of Hormuz threatens global famine

Several influential international organizations are sounding the alarm: The UN Food and Agriculture Organization reports that the global food price index rose by 1.5% in April. The last time this figure was this high was in 2023.

And the World Bank predicts that energy prices will rise by 24% in 2026, while fertilizer prices will increase by a third.

All these factors could have a cumulative effect: expensive food will become less affordable in poor countries, and rising fuel and fertilizer prices will lead to reduced harvests across the globe. The reason for this is the halt in tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the two largest grain producers on the planet, is exacerbating the problem.