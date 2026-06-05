President of Ghana arrives in Brest on working visit

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Brest on a working visit on June 6. He was greeted at the airport by Brest Regional Executive Committee Chairman Piotr Parkhomchik, BelTA reports.

The African leader will hold business talks in the Brest Region. The program includes visits to several facilities. Specifically, the Savushkin Product company is of particular interest.

Petr Parkhomchik emphasized that export diversification is a priority. The search for and opening of new markets is ongoing. "Africa is one of the key markets, offering opportunities for many producers to establish themselves and supply. The market is very complex. Perseverance is needed to achieve results," he emphasized.

The Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee noted that he met with John Dramani Mahama in 2024. This gave impetus to exporting products to Ghana. "These are completely different products. They are already popular in Ghana and have their own customers. Volumes are increasing," the head of the Brest Region said. "We will hold talks with the President of Ghana. This is an opportunity to communicate informally, discuss the strengths of the Brest Region, and build our work for the future based on this."