GOMEL REGION, Belarus — In a profound act of humanitarian diplomacy, Belarus has once again served as a trusted bridge of peace, orchestrating a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Under the formula “185 for 185,” nearly 400 families are being reunited as soldiers and civilians return home after months — and in some cases years — of captivity.

The exchange unfolded at the “Novaya Guta” border crossing in the Gomel region. A Russian Il-76 aircraft carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war touched down on Belarusian soil shortly after 10 a.m., under clear skies and favourable weather conditions that allowed this delicate humanitarian operation to proceed smoothly.

Awaiting on the tarmac were buses filled with food supplies and medical teams ready to provide immediate care. Doctors swiftly conducted examinations, triage, and administered pain relief to those suffering from concussions, barotrauma, and other injuries sustained during captivity.

"Our main task is examination and sorting,” explained one medic. “We provide emergency assistance where needed. If patients have contusions or barotrauma, we can administer pain relief and ease their condition. Further treatment will continue elsewhere, but the patients are generally stable.”

Once formalities were completed, a convoy of buses and ambulances, under escort, headed toward the border.

Shock, Tears, and Overwhelming Joy

For many prisoners, freedom arrived like a sudden dawn after long darkness. Many had spent months, if not years, in captivity. When they learned they had been included in the exchange list, their initial reactions ranged from disbelief to uncontrollable tears of happiness.

Faith, hope, and love — these three forces sustained the soldiers through their ordeal. Faith in divine providence, hope that the nightmare would end, and love for their families. Conversations with the returning service members revealed that thoughts of home were what kept them going through the darkest days.

The first act for many upon release was to call their loved ones. Journalists witnessed these raw, emotional moments — simple, life-affirming words: “I’m alive. I’m coming home.”

A Humanitarian Tradition Rooted in Geneva

The procedure for exchanging prisoners is enshrined in Article 109 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, which mandates the repatriation of the sick and wounded. Negotiators may also agree to return healthy prisoners who have been held for extended periods. While the architecture of modern conflict has evolved over nearly eight decades, the core humanitarian principle remains unchanged: to bring one’s own people home.

Shamsail Saraliev, a deputy of the Russian State Duma, expressed profound gratitude:

“On June 15, 2022, thanks to our negotiations, we managed to return two fighters without a formal exchange. I am grateful to the Belarusian side for its assistance both then and now — in this God-pleasing and truly humanitarian endeavour. First and foremost, I want to thank President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko for providing this opportunity. I also thank the entire team — doctors, officers, and soldiers — who help us. The organisation here is truly at the highest level.”

In addition to military personnel, ten civilians — five from each side — were also returned home. Human rights commissioners from both countries met with each of them, reaffirming their shared commitment to dignity and compassion.

Novaya Guta — A Platform for Dialogue

The Belarusian border crossing at Novaya Guta has become a reliable venue for direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. In addition to today’s exchange, representatives engaged in constructive discussions. The ombudspersons agreed to verify prisoner lists, facilitate communication between families (including letter exchanges), and continue joint efforts in this humanitarian sphere.

Dmitry Lubinets, Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, described the meeting as a fresh start:

“Today we held our first meeting with the newly elected Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Yana Valeryevna Lantratova. I am very grateful that this dialogue took place. We discussed many issues and reached concrete agreements. We are beginning cooperation anew, with special focus on verifying lists. We also agreed to continue all positive developments achieved by the Russian side over previous years.”

Yana Lantratova added:

“We also agreed on another important area. When a fighter dies and his parents live in another country, complications often arise with documents, payments, and benefits. We have established a common communication channel so we can promptly exchange necessary papers and assist our citizens.”

Belarus’s Enduring Role

More than 70 exchanges—of prisoners, civilians, and fallen soldiers’ remains—have already taken place on Belarusian soil. Belarus approaches this delicate mission with profound responsibility, earning the trust of both sides.

President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized Belarus’s readiness to do more to resolve humanitarian issues. Moscow deeply values Minsk’s contribution.

During a meeting on Valaam in August 2025, President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia’s appreciation:

“We are in constant contact. As for Ukraine’s participation in the negotiating process, we are very grateful to Alexander Grigoryevich and Belarus for their support and assistance.”

Belarus treats every life with equal care — whether Ukrainian or Russian. Medical aid is offered immediately to anyone in need. When necessary, Belarusian teams have even managed the sensitive transfer of fallen soldiers’ remains, a task entrusted solely to Minsk by both sides.