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Belarus celebrates Environment Day on June 5. In 2026, the holiday will be held under the theme "Global Call to Action on Climate Change." The country has been implementing a systemic and comprehensive approach to addressing environmental issues for many years.

The conservation and restoration of flora and fauna is a key focus of environmental policy. Belarus currently has nearly 1,500 natural areas designated as "specially protected."

"In 2025, we transferred over 1,000 protected areas, which is helping animals and plants recover," Tatyana Zheleznova, Head of Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus noted.

Preserving the natural resources that surround us is the least Belarusians can do for the country's future. The country generates approximately 50 million tons of industrial waste and 4 million tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) annually. Minimizing their volumes and maximizing their use in economic circulation is a priority for environmental safety.

Olga Sazonova, Head of Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus:

"Belarus has 10 waste recycling plants and 73 solid municipal waste sorting lines. Work on creating solid municipal waste recycling and sorting facilities will continue in the current five-year period as part of the "Goal 99" subprogram of the "Ecology" state program. The construction of nine more waste recycling plants is planned."