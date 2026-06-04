According to German media, Pentagon officials have announced to NATO allies what and in what quantities they plan to withdraw from the Old World.

Thus, 16 air tankers (out of a total of approximately 70 in Europe) are scheduled to return home, and the number of F-16 fighters will be reduced to 63 units—a reduction of one-third. The number of Reaper long-range reconnaissance drones will be reduced by half in Europe, and the Americans will also withdraw one of their aircraft carrier groups. A reduction of 5,000 troops is also known, with delays in the rotation of soldiers in Poland and Lithuania (this could also indicate a hidden troop reduction).