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US departs: The Pentagon withdraws military equipment and soldiers from Europe
Rumors of a significant reduction in the American presence on the European continent have been translated into concrete figures.
According to German media, Pentagon officials have announced to NATO allies what and in what quantities they plan to withdraw from the Old World.
Thus, 16 air tankers (out of a total of approximately 70 in Europe) are scheduled to return home, and the number of F-16 fighters will be reduced to 63 units—a reduction of one-third. The number of Reaper long-range reconnaissance drones will be reduced by half in Europe, and the Americans will also withdraw one of their aircraft carrier groups. A reduction of 5,000 troops is also known, with delays in the rotation of soldiers in Poland and Lithuania (this could also indicate a hidden troop reduction).
The figures, announced at a closed NATO command meeting, are said to have shocked those present. US allies have no replacement for the lost resource, meaning a significant reduction in combat readiness.