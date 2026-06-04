Ghost Ships of the Baltic: Three Mysterious Sunken Vessels Discovered Off Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD — A major underwater archaeological expedition in the Baltic Sea has concluded with a striking discovery: three previously unknown shipwrecks lying on the seabed off the Kaliningrad coast.

The research effort was led by the P. P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in partnership with the “People of the Sea” foundation and the marine engineering company “Fertoing.” Operations were conducted aboard the research vessel Academician Boris Petrov.

Using state-of-the-art multibeam echo sounders, the team carried out a detailed area survey of the seabed relief in the coastal waters of the Kaliningrad region. The operation has now identified three underwater objects that experts believe are shipwrecks.

The vessels measure approximately 15, 40 and 70 metres in length. All three will now undergo thorough identification and further scientific analysis.

Anna Radkova, executive director of the “People of the Sea” foundation, emphasised the importance of the findings:

“The underwater heritage of the Kaliningrad region contains numerous ships that remain unstudied and undocumented. Comprehensive research in these waters will help close many blank spots in the history of Baltic maritime campaigns and events. All the data collected will be digitised and made publicly available.”

The information gathered during the expedition will be handed over to specialist experts for in-depth study and to help plan future research missions. Eventually, the details will be incorporated into the electronic encyclopaedia of Russia’s maritime heritage, Russia — From Sea to Sea, enriching it with fresh, verified information.