Lukashenko confirmed his readiness for a civilized dialogue with his Western neighbors

Belarus is ready for a civilized dialogue with its Western neighbors. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at the opening ceremony of the 15th Republican Festival of National Cultures in Grodno, according to BELTA.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Festival of National Cultures was created as a tradition of sovereign Belarus. This year's celebration marks the anniversary and is dedicated to the forum's 30-year history and traditions. The President noted that the very first festival of national cultures featured representatives of 11 nationalities, and now there are more than 40.

"Over this time, the forum has transformed from a modest regional event into a cultural event whose fame has spread beyond the country's borders. And its capital, Grodno, has become a true Mecca for thousands of tourists, including from European countries," Alexander Lukashenko stated. "And these people are not bothered by the three-meter-high fences erected by our Western neighbors, nor by the latest iron curtains with which they threaten us. We are not imposing ourselves, but we remain ready for a civilized dialogue in the interests of our peoples."